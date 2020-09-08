First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Purchases Shares of 4,659 Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 714.3% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Realty Income by 20,100.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 131,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 59.7% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.23.

Shares of O stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.40. 43,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.43. Realty Income Corp has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $414.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a sep 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.2335 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.34%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.