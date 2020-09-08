First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lessened its holdings in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in II-VI were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI during the second quarter valued at $2,409,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in II-VI by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,495,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $401,166,000 after purchasing an additional 41,696 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in II-VI during the second quarter valued at $676,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in II-VI by 4.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in II-VI during the second quarter valued at $2,997,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on IIVI. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on II-VI from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities lowered II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on II-VI from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on II-VI from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.87.

In related news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $725,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $2,177,900 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of II-VI stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.53 and a beta of 1.21. II-VI, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $52.97.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.41. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that II-VI, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

