First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,214,200,000 after buying an additional 43,464,551 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,463,732,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555,467 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,175,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849,434 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 237.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,417,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,818 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.34. The company had a trading volume of 545,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,032,221. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.03.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $97.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

