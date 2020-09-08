First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,337,737,000 after purchasing an additional 36,092,723 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,137,589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,950,461 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 347.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,556,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,748,000 after buying an additional 10,524,792 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,753,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,192,000 after buying an additional 9,624,759 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,272,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,176,000 after buying an additional 8,798,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.94. 886,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,679,402. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.66. The company has a market capitalization of $202.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.19.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

