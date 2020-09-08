First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Grows Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 194.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,460,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892,938 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 15.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,194,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317,022 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 16.0% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,522,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,339,000 after acquiring an additional 762,538 shares during the last quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 27.1% in the first quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 2,875,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,150,000 after purchasing an additional 613,300 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 3.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,575,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,392,000 after purchasing an additional 463,527 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Shares of ADM traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $45.86. The stock had a trading volume of 165,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.77 and a 200 day moving average of $39.08. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $197,604.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,308,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 5,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $242,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 169,593 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,754 shares of company stock worth $1,328,902 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADM shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays began coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.