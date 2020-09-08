First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Buys Shares of 4,040 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $326,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $97,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 756,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,056,000 after purchasing an additional 155,709 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.2% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 22,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 12,874 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWN traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.57. 16,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,640. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $130.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.11.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

