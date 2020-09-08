First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Boosts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $79.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.25. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.08.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.