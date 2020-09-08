First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Boosts Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 42.9% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 98.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $47,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $790,088. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.50.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $5.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,503. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $145.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.