First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Acquires 1,067 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 104.8% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.45.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.45. 126,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,666,873. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $166.20. The firm has a market cap of $138.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

In other news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

