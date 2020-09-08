Financial Review: Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) and Pegasystems (OTCMKTS:PEGA)

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) and Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Computer Services alerts:

This table compares Computer Services and Pegasystems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Services $284.23 million 5.86 $52.85 million N/A N/A Pegasystems $911.38 million 10.96 -$90.43 million ($1.25) -99.41

Computer Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pegasystems.

Dividends

Computer Services pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Pegasystems pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Pegasystems pays out -9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pegasystems has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Computer Services and Pegasystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Services 19.05% 23.04% 15.90% Pegasystems -7.66% -16.83% -7.57%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Computer Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Pegasystems shares are held by institutional investors. 51.9% of Pegasystems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Computer Services and Pegasystems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Pegasystems 0 1 10 0 2.91

Pegasystems has a consensus price target of $134.36, indicating a potential upside of 8.13%. Given Pegasystems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pegasystems is more favorable than Computer Services.

Volatility & Risk

Computer Services has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pegasystems has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pegasystems beats Computer Services on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Computer Services

Computer Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; professional services; and e-business services, as well as equipment and supply sales. The company also offers integrated banking solutions, which include mobile and Internet banking; check imaging; cash management; branch and merchant capture; print and mail, and online document delivery services; corporate intranets; secure Web hosting; e-messaging; teller and platform services; ATM and debit card service and support; payments solutions; risk assessment; network management; cloud-based managed services; and compliance software and services for regulatory compliance, homeland security, anti-money laundering, anti-terrorism financing, and fraud prevention. It provides its products and services to community banks, regional banks, and multi-bank holding companies, as well as to various other business enterprises. Computer Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Paducah, Kentucky.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc. develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation. The company offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Sales Automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity. It also provides digital process automation products for businesses with capabilities to automate industry-specific business processes. In addition, the company offers Pega Cloud that allows clients to develop, test, and deploy applications and the Pega Platform using an Internet-based infrastructure; and guidance and implementation, technical support, and instructor-led and online training services. It primarily markets its software and services to financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and high tech, communications and media, insurance, government, consumer services, and life sciences markets through a direct sales force, as well as partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.