Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 6,609 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,609 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 173,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 15,116 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $171,992,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,969,000 after acquiring an additional 58,471 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 32,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 43,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.75. 92,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,895,563. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.58.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

