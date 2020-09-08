Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 3,971 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 68.6% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.44. 14,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,557. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.27. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $81.70.

