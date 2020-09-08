Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,370 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.25% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth $9,682,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 112.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 59,370 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 87.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 26,484 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDIV stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $28.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,338. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.72.

