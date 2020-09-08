Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.33.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $384.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,906. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $386.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $107.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

