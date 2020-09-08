Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,058 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Adobe by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE traded down $19.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $472.70. 165,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,838,037. The company has a market cap of $235.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $463.93 and its 200-day moving average is $391.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.08, for a total transaction of $2,180,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at $19,568,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.66, for a total transaction of $5,599,780.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,411 shares of company stock worth $44,998,755 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

