Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 141.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Shares of IJS stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.65. 3,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,722. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.50. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $85.63 and a 12-month high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

