Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases Shares of 25,028 iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MXI. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 2,876.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 285,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,148,000 after purchasing an additional 276,057 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,366,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,366,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 94.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 48,870 shares during the period. Finally, HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,773,000.

Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.34. 1,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,975. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.05 and its 200 day moving average is $60.27. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $72.15.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

