Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 2,147 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 94,961.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,698,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 50,644,748 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,423.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,974,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,863,000 after buying an additional 13,991,609 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,467,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,621,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,246,000 after buying an additional 3,026,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,825,000.

FLOT remained flat at $$50.66 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,499 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.03. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

