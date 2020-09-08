Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 845 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 159,825 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $72,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 255 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $13,531,370.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,008 shares in the company, valued at $19,223,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,477,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,524 shares of company stock worth $121,935,040. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up from $580.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.33.

Shares of NFLX traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $514.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,182,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.52, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $499.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

