Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Craig Hallum downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.91.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $2,274,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,911,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $11,871,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,628,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,004,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 501,635 shares of company stock valued at $35,878,716. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,608,824. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $94.28. The company has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

