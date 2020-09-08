Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,818,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,498 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,804,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,685,000 after acquiring an additional 161,840 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 42.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 890,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,508,000 after acquiring an additional 264,538 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 63.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 870,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,318,000 after acquiring an additional 339,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $52,881,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.05. 43,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,074. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.72. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $98.90.

