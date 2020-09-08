Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 237.9% during the first quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 55,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 39,036 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 63,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $7.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $305.83. 49,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,777. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $179.45 and a 12 month high of $340.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.27.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

