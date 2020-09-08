Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.52 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,427,490,000 after buying an additional 2,783,001 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,391,000 after purchasing an additional 816,580 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,621,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,354,554,000 after purchasing an additional 81,182 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,865,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,329,835,000 after purchasing an additional 597,606 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,494,081 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,056,964,000 after purchasing an additional 415,264 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,490. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNP traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.47. 79,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.06. The company has a market cap of $129.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $197.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.25.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

