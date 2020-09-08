Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.36 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,932 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.02. 41,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,852. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.81. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $85.24.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

