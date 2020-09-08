Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 67.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,656,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4,218.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,298,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,266,000 after buying an additional 4,198,913 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,370,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,373,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,684,000 after buying an additional 759,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,023,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,828. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.20. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.