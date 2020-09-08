Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,609 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.00. 166,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,325,630. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $54.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

