Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,784,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,758,000 after buying an additional 2,030,189 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,561,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,798,000 after buying an additional 2,021,774 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,811,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,739,000 after buying an additional 855,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,628,000 after buying an additional 702,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,238,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,894,000 after buying an additional 608,417 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $137.65. 88,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,070. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.49%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.08.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

