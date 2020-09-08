Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys Shares of 41,933 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,748. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.59. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $42.14.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.