Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys New Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.38% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,681,000 after buying an additional 97,873 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,817,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,481,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 49,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $198.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,660. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.82. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $126.19 and a one year high of $217.65.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.