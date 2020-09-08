Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 702 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,162 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 18,702 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.9% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 157,764 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 209.5% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 736,269 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $135,820,000 after acquiring an additional 498,385 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 11.3% in the second quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,038 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth about $3,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Longbow Research upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.48.

NYSE MCD traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $215.57. 146,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,775,208. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.06 and its 200-day moving average is $189.09. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $220.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

