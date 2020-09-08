Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 3,553 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 19.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,337,737,000 after purchasing an additional 36,092,723 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,137,589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,950,461 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 347.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,556,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524,792 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 30.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,753,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 65.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,272,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. ValuEngine lowered Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.19.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.03. 899,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,679,402. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

