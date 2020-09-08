Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 12,589 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.15% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 178.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 492.0% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 29.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.

RDVY stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.06. 6,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,299. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.18. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $36.80.

