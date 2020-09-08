Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in GrowGeneration Corp (OTCMKTS:GRWG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration Corp (OTCMKTS:GRWG) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.65% of GrowGeneration worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 1,349.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.81.

In related news, major shareholder Gotham Green Partners Llc sold 13,586 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $92,248.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Darren Lampert sold 125,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $2,066,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,238,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,479,248.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 696,974 shares of company stock valued at $7,541,207 in the last ninety days.

Shares of GRWG traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,043,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.93. GrowGeneration Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.81 and a beta of 1.90.

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. GrowGeneration had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. As a group, analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates retail hydroponic stores. It offers farming soil, hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients, and various other products. The company serves home growers of organic vegetables and fruits, do-it yourselfers, and growers in the cannabis related markets.

