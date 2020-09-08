Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN traded down $6.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.98. 2,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,420. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $155.91 and a 12-month high of $283.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.31.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

