Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 1,845 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 212.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,668,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,811 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,080,000 after buying an additional 328,998 shares during the period. Cabana LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.5% during the first quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 880,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,477,000 after buying an additional 328,348 shares during the period. Jordan Park Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 854,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,042,000 after buying an additional 38,840 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 209.6% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 614,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,562,000 after buying an additional 416,273 shares during the period.

Shares of TLT stock traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, hitting $164.30. 854,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,334,584. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.68 and a 200 day moving average of $163.71. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.45 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

