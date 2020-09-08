Fidus Investment Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the asset manager on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

Fidus Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 81.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Fidus Investment to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.

Shares of FDUS stock opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.75.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fidus Investment will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

FDUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Fidus Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidus Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

