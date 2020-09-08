Fidus Investment Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the asset manager on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

Fidus Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 81.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Fidus Investment to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

FDUS stock opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $250.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FDUS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Fidus Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.