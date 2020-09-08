Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,208 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the second quarter worth $13,409,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 14.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 356,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,858,000 after purchasing an additional 45,747 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the second quarter worth $4,944,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 7.2% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 16,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.43. 80,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,122,817. The company has a market capitalization of $91.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,822.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.60. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $757,000.00. Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,776 shares of company stock valued at $17,322,864. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Argus assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.73.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

