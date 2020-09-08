Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 9.4% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.1% during the first quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5.6% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 41,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 23.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $992,387.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,776 shares of company stock valued at $17,322,864. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIS. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.73.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.68. The company had a trading volume of 62,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,822.35, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.