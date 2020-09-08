Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives $100.35 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.35.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FRT shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $80.88. 13,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,440. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.71 and its 200 day moving average is $86.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $141.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRT. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 169,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 115.4% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

