Fantom (FTM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $62.46 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, Fantom has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. Fantom has a total market cap of $62.46 million and $11.15 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantom token can now be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, Hotbit, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009864 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00117544 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00043377 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00225274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.16 or 0.01717986 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000334 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00170865 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 2,138,153,791 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,113,747,249 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Bibox, Bilaxy, Kucoin, DDEX and Bgogo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

