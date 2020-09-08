Faceter Achieves Market Cap of $468,233.89 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Faceter has a market cap of $468,233.89 and approximately $4.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including $33.94, $13.77, $5.60 and $10.39. Over the last week, Faceter has traded 34.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Faceter Profile

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 coins and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 coins. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Faceter

Faceter can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $7.50, $10.39, $20.33, $33.94, $24.68, $18.94, $13.77, $50.98, $24.43, $32.15 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

