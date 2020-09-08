Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,814 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Network lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at $130,583,197.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,437 shares of company stock valued at $8,969,928 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $8.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.15. The stock had a trading volume of 530,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,359,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FB. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.42.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.