Evolution Petroleum (EPM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 9th. Analysts expect Evolution Petroleum to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

EPM stock opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. Evolution Petroleum has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $6.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPM. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

