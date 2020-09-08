Evolution Petroleum (EPM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Evolution Petroleum (NASDAQ:EPM) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 9th. Analysts expect Evolution Petroleum to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:EPM opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. Evolution Petroleum has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $6.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95.

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, and development of properties for the production of crude oil and natural gas, onshore in the United States. The company's principal assets include interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project and the natural gas liquids recovery plant in the Delhi field Louisiana.

