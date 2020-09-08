Eve & Co Inc (CVE:EVE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Eve & Co Inc (CVE:EVE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 8700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market cap of $21.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Eve & Co Inc Company Profile (CVE:EVE)

Eve & Co Incorporated, through its subsidiary, Natural MedCo Ltd., produces and sells dried cannabis, cannabis plants, and cannabis seeds in Canada. It focuses on the distribution of recreational cannabis for women under the EVE brand. The company is headquartered in Strathroy, Canada.

