Ether-1 (ETHO) Price Hits $0.0045 on Top Exchanges

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Ether-1 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. During the last week, Ether-1 has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ether-1 has a total market cap of $220,865.27 and approximately $11,783.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

United Bull Traders (UNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TOKOK (TOK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Super Running Coin (SRC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Lukki Operating Token (LOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bitscoin (BTCX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00062976 BTC.

Benscoin (BSC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00204520 BTC.

Ether-1 Profile

Ether-1 (ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 48,839,878 coins. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

