Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.14.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ESPR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $518,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $453,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 38,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESPR stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,652. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.82. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $76.98.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $2.19. The business had revenue of $212.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.97 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 38.86% and a negative return on equity of 271.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21557.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.01) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.