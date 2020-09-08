Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) Receives $22.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EQBK shares. ValuEngine raised Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. DA Davidson downgraded Equity BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Get Equity BancShares alerts:

NASDAQ EQBK traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.33. The stock had a trading volume of 422 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,460. The company has a market capitalization of $251.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.46. Equity BancShares has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $31.91.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 million. Equity BancShares had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 5.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity BancShares will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQBK. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new position in Equity BancShares in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,799,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Equity BancShares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Equity BancShares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Equity BancShares by 902.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 43,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Equity BancShares by 16.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 225,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 31,736 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity BancShares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.