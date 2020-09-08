Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,570 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $641,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 43,378 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 5.5% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 55,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 113.9% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 66,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ET traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.06. 140,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,700,450. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $14.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 2.60.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.13%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.94.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

